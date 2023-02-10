CIBC Cuts Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$8.25

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGTF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARGTF opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

