CIBC Raises Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$5.20

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.78. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.38 and a 52-week high of C$7.55.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$81.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.