CIBC Raises Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$5.20

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Karora Resources Stock Performance
Shares of KRR opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.78. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.38 and a 52-week high of C$7.55.
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
