The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.83 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Timken Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

