RH (NYSE:RH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $24.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $24.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.07. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

Shares of RH stock opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $441.67. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

