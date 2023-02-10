Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

