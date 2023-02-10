Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Philips in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke Philips’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHG. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:PHG opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 421.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 154,452 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

