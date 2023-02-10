FY2023 EPS Estimates for RH Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $24.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.49 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.36. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $441.67.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

