National Bank Financial Comments on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($1.87). The business had revenue of C$19.97 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.