Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for onsemi Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of onsemi in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for onsemi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ON. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

onsemi stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

