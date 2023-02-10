Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) vs. Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Financial Analysis

Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A Avangrid 11.66% 4.56% 2.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier and Avangrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.20 $707.00 million $2.32 17.09

Analyst Recommendations

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Premier and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A Avangrid 1 4 1 0 2.00

Avangrid has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.99%.

Risk & Volatility

Premier has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avangrid beats Premier on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm operates through its subsidiary companies, Energy Efficiency Experts, Inc. (E3) and The Power Company USA, LLC (TPC). It enables customers to reduce energy consumption, lower operating and maintenance costs, and realize environmental benefits. The company was founded on October 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

