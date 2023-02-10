Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.50 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $246.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $258.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,469,299. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.