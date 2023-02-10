Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.93.

Shares of TSU opened at C$39.60 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

