Energizer Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.19%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

