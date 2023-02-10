Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Cut by KeyCorp

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ON. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

onsemi announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 450,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 95,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

