MetLife, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MET opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife
In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.
