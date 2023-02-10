Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

