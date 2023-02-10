F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

FNB opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in F.N.B. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

