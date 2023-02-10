FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $592.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

