Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

