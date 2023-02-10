Analysts Set Expectations for EMX Royalty Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

