Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for CTI BioPharma Corp. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst K. Shields expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.80. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 707,804 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

