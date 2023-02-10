Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after buying an additional 1,548,924 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 393,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 384,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

