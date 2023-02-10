Raymond James Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.29.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$26.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.64. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

