FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Coursera in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Coursera’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

NYSE:COUR opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.68. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 327.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

