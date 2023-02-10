FY2023 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.64. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

