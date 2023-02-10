Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.17 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.21. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

