FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

CBOE opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

