Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.66 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WT stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $873.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.45. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

