National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Sunday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 296,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 141,025 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

