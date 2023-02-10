Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $130.00 at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.27.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.