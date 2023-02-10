KeyCorp Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $124.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.27.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

