Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

