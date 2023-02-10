Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of TENB opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

