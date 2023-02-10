Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $254.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

