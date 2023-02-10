Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,466,537. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

