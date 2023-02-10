Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.
ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Asana Price Performance
Asana stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $74.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 12,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
