Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Price Target at C$9.55

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$8.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.87. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$201,431.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$587,107.87.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

