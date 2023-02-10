Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $53.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZHF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Stock Down 0.3 %

Stelco stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

