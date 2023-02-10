Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.