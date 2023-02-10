CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

CarMax Stock Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

KMX stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $113.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.