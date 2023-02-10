The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.