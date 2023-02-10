Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.10.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $438.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.21 and a 200 day moving average of $428.98.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.