Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

