Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEED. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.07. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

