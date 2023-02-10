Head-To-Head Survey: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) vs. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $137.03 million 2.47 $40.55 million $2.59 8.32 Premier Financial $339.87 million 2.59 $102.19 million $2.86 8.65

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 26.23% 12.69% 1.25% Premier Financial 30.07% 11.31% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. Premier Financial has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

