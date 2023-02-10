Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Critical Comparison

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -33.72% -31.74% Cardiff Oncology -10,089.26% -31.30% -29.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 301.54%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.44%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.65) -16.02 Cardiff Oncology $360,000.00 220.92 -$28.29 million ($0.92) -1.93

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Anavex Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

