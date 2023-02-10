Critical Analysis: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 2 1 2.80 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PotlatchDeltic and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus price target of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 25.09% 17.02% 10.87% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 114.87% 8.25% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.33 billion 2.89 $333.90 million $4.76 9.99 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 5.95 $223.51 million $1.88 5.98

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

