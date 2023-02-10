Financial Survey: Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) versus Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 9 2 0 2.18 Hilltop 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus target price of $89.77, indicating a potential upside of 65.27%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Hilltop.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Hilltop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $36.40 billion 1.78 $7.70 billion $6.24 8.71 Hilltop $1.42 billion 1.53 $113.13 million $1.62 20.78

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Hilltop. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 21.26% 15.54% 0.80% Hilltop 7.95% 5.21% 0.67%

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Hilltop on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

