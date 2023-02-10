Piper Sandler Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $25.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.76.

VRNS stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

