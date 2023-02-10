Comparing AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 4.34% 12.66% 1.92% Kingsway Financial Services 32.46% 71.79% 2.18%

Risk and Volatility

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.14 billion 1.04 $223.08 million $2.25 27.92 Kingsway Financial Services $125.17 million 1.88 -$340,000.00 $1.31 7.42

This table compares AXIS Capital and Kingsway Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AXIS Capital and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 1 0 2.00 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.68%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Kingsway Financial Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

